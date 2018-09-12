Pillion riding banned in Peshawar during first 10 days of Muharram

PESHAWAR: Pillion riding has been banned in Peshawar during the first 10 days of Muharram.



According to a notification issued by the district administration of Peshawar, the ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Pillion riding, wall chalking, distribution and display of objectionable material, putting up posters on mosques and walls of Imambargahs has been banned, the notification said.

Moreover, the notification stated, displaying and carrying weapons, entry of Afghan refugees into Peshawar and cantonment areas, sale and use of firecrackers has also been banned.

Further, renting car and motorbikes, using cars without number plates and standing on rooftops of buildings and houses in surroundings of procession routes is also banned.

Those found violating the ban will face legal action by law enforcement agencies under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code, the notification added.

