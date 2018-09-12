Cricketers show support for Pakistan Football team

Pakistan will play India in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship on Wednesday

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers have extended their support to the national football team ahead of the SAFF Championship semi-final match against India later today (Wednesday).



Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said the nation’s prayers were with the football team. “InshaAllah the team will perform well today.”



“I want to extend my best wishes for the football team in their match against India. InshAllah they will win the match and qualify for the final,” said Faheem Ashraf.

“Pakistan football team wish you all the best for the semi-final against India. May Allah make you successful like you have been throughout the tournament,” said Shahdab Khan.

Test cricketer Azhar Ali also extended his best wishes for the team.

“I wish them [Pakistan football team] the best of luck. I’m sure the Pakistan team will do just fine. Win or lose we still stand with you,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

Aaqib Javed stressed that peoples interest is always heightened when Pakistan and India face each other. “If Pakistan defeats India peoples interest in football will increase and more athletes will be attracted towards it.”

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah also wished the football team good luck.

This will be Pakistan’s first appearance in the semi-final after 13 years where they will take on India, the only unbeaten side in the competition so far.