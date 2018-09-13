Gojra man throws acid on woman, her family as revenge over harassment claims

GOJRA: A man threw acid on a woman, her parents and brother on Wednesday night in Chak 92 JB area in retaliation for being ousted from the village after she accused him of harassment.



According to police, the suspect, who has been identified as Safdar, threw acid on the family as revenge after he was made to leave the village following harassment allegations.

As revenge for his ouster, the man threw acid on the woman and her family, police said.

"Safdar forced the girl’s mother to drink acid, killing her on the spot," police added.

The girl’s father, Anwar, and her eight-year-old brother, Mohsin, were shifted to Allied Hospital in Faisalabad for treatment, police further said.

Raids are under way to arrest the suspect, the officials added.

According to a report released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) earlier this year, 143 women were attacked with acid or were set on fire in Pakistan last year.