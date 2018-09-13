My target is to improve Pakistan's fielding: Grant Bradburn

Grant Bradburn has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on a full-time basis for a period of three years. Photo: File

DUBAI: Pakistan’s fielding coach Grant Bradburn said on Thursday, his target is to improve the Pakistan cricket team's fielding.

Speaking to the media in Dubai, Bradburn said, "It was a great first session with the Pakistan team.”

Bradburn who had joined the national team squad in Dubai on Wednesday, said, “The fitness and fielding of the team are great.”

He added, “Pakistani players are ready to learn and are familiar with the basic techniques of fielding.”

Moreover, Bradburn said, "My target is to improve Pakistan's fielding."

Pakistan are in the United Arab Emirates for the 2018 edition of Asia Cup from September 15 to 28.

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 16. They will then take on arch-rivals India on September 19.

This year’s tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.