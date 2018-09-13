Governor House KP to serve as extension of Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR: The Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be used as an extension of Peshawar Museum to display more than 30,000 relics that are presently in store with the archaeology department of the province.



According to sources in the archaeology department, the decision has been taken following Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood’s announcement of using official buildings across the country as galleries, museums and educational institutes.

The sources said that KP Governor House could be used best as an extension of Peshawar Museum so that space is created there to display more of collection from Gandhara civilisation, which has been lying in the basement of the museum since decades.

With its vast collection of the ancient days, Peshawar Museum is known as the place in the world with the biggest collection from Gandhara civilisation.

Sources further said space would be created by shifting manuscripts other relics from the Sikh and British eras from Peshawar Museum to the Governor House.

This way, the Governor House museum would display the diverse history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its tribal areas while Peshawar Museum would be dedicated for the collection of Gandhara civilisation.

In the present interior of Governor House KP, there is a fine display of items and souvenirs that speak about the history of the province.

Inside the building, one can see portraits of former administrators, old photographs, oil paintings, antique furniture, animal hide, trophies – nearly everything that is reminiscent of the rich history of a bygone era.