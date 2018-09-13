Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dr Farooq Sattar resigns from MQM-P’s Rabita Committee

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Sep 13, 2018

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Thursday resigned from the party’s top decision-making body, Rabita Committee.

“I have tendered my resignation due to personal reasons,” Sattar told journalists.

The development has come in the backdrop of Sattar’s confirmation that he is consulting with his close friends over an offer he had received from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join the party.

“PTI wants me to contest the by-election on NA-247 from Alvi's seat,” the MQM-P leader further said.

MQM-P confirmed receiving Dr Sattar's resignation letter. The party spokesperson said that a delegation will soon meet its former chief to address his reservations. 

Sattar lost the NA-247 seat to PTI candidate Dr Arif Alvi during the July 25 polls. The seat is now up for the grab following the presidential election which saw Dr Alvi being elected as the country's 13th president.

The veteran MQM-P politician said he was not consulted in decisions taken by the party. “There is still time for MQM-P to correct their mistakes and compensate for the mistakes made,” he added. 

