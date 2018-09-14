Four terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred during N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed while three soldiers embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, an Inter-Service Public Relations press release said on Thursday.



According to the ISPR, security forces launched an IBO in North Waziristan against terrorists involved in an attack on armed forces personnel on September 12.

The terrorists were also involved in an attack on lieutenant Moin in December 2017, which took his life, said the ISPR.

Terrorists were fully armed and gave tough time, said the ISPR, adding that all four including operational level terrorist Aftab Parakay was killed.

Meanwhile, in exchange of fire three soldiers Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoy Fakhar and Sepoy Amir got martyred.

The ISPR said that the area has been cleared now.

Condolences were extended to families of the personnel who were martyred in the intelligence-based operation.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved loss of the security personnel, saying their sacrifices would not go to waste.