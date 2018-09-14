Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan sport new hairstyles ahead of Asia Cup

Hasan Ali and Shahdab Khan. Photo: File

Pakistani bowlers Hasan Ali and Shahdab Khan are known for their strong bond both on and off the field.

The duo, who will be an integral part of Pakistan’s lineup for the Asia Cup, have been seen sporting new hairstyles ahead of the tournament and unsurprisingly they both have opted for fades.

While Hasan Ali is rocking a man bun, Shadab is sporting a fade with lines and also a French beard.

Pakistan cricket team’s 16-member is currently in Dubai for the Asia Cup.



The 2018 edition of the tournament will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 15 to 28 with Pakistan taking on India on September 19.

This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2018

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.