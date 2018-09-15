Funeral prayers for Pishin blast martyrs offered

PISHIN: The funeral prayers of the three security officers, who were martyred earlier today in a remote-controlled bomb blast here, were offered Friday night.



The coffins carrying their bodies were wrapped in the country's flag and were given a guard of honour.

Among the attendees at the funeral prayers were Commissioner Quetta, Levies Forces Director-General, Frontier Corps' Sector Commander and Commandant FC, and District Police Officer (DPO) for Pishin, as well as various other officials.

Three Levies personnel were martyred in a blast Friday morning on the northern by-pass in Balochistan's Pishin district.



Three other officers were injured in the blast that had targeted the vehicle of an assistant commissioner.

Police said the remote-controlled bomb was planted on a motorcycle and the assistant commissioner was not present in the vehicle. An investigation into the incident was subsequently launched.