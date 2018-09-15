Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Funeral prayers for Pishin blast martyrs offered

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Sep 15, 2018

PISHIN: The funeral prayers of the three security officers, who were martyred earlier today in a remote-controlled bomb blast here, were offered Friday night.

The coffins carrying their bodies were wrapped in the country's flag and were given a guard of honour.

Among the attendees at the funeral prayers were Commissioner Quetta, Levies Forces Director-General, Frontier Corps' Sector Commander and Commandant FC, and District Police Officer (DPO) for Pishin, as well as various other officials.

Three Levies personnel martyred in Pishin blast

Police said the bomb was planted on a motorcycle and targeted the vehicle of an assistant commissioner

Three Levies personnel were martyred in a blast Friday morning on the northern by-pass in Balochistan's Pishin district.

Three other officers were injured in the blast that had targeted the vehicle of an assistant commissioner.

Police said the remote-controlled bomb was planted on a motorcycle and the assistant commissioner was not present in the vehicle. An investigation into the incident was subsequently launched.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM