Citizen arrested for thrashing traffic warden in Peshawar

Traffic warden said he had only signalled Ali to stop for a while. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: The citizen who thrashed a traffic warden in the city has been arrested after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Salahuddin Mehsud took notice of the matter.

Police said the accused citizen, Riaz Ali, works as an assistant professor at a government-run college.

A few days back, Ali insulted and tortured traffic warden Abdul Ghafoor on Sher Shah Suri Road in Peshawar. He first hit the traffic warden with his car and later also beat him.

Ghafoor told the police he had only signaled Ali to stop for two minutes over which he manhandled him.

A video of Ali beating the traffic warden went viral on social media, following which KP IGP took notice ordering Capital City Police Officer Qazir Jameel-ur-Rehman to immediately arrest the accused.

The Cantonment police took action and jailed Ali, who, according to officials, is the son of a retired sub inspector and teaches at Government Degree College Akbarpura.