Shots fired in Peshawar Judicial Complex

PESHAWAR: At least three persons were injured in a firing incident that took place in the Peshawar Judicial Complex early Saturday, the police said.



Local authorities cited personal enmity as the reason of the attack.

While the assailant's target remained unharmed, three others were injured in the incident.



According to a senior police officer, the assailant had entered the premises through a gate of the excise office.

Two of the injured persons were identified as Advocate Yousuf Riaz and an employee of the complex's canteen.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident was reported, the administration of Lady Reading Hospital confirmed.

