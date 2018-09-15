CJP takes notice of private hospitals charging exorbitant fees

Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on hospitals charging patients exorbitant fees for medical treatment.

During a hearing at Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Saturday, the chief justice remarked that private hospitals fleece patients by charging them hefty amount on a per-day basis.

Therefore the court issued notices to owners of 12 private hospitals in Lahore, summoning them on Sunday.

Notices were also issued to the health secretary and health care commission.

CJP has taken notices earlier of loopholes in the health sector in Punjab.

In one of such hearings, he took notice of disparity in salaries of doctors working at government-owned health facilities, saying those called from abroad are paid a hefty sum while the local ones are given a small amount.

Speaking about Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, Justice Nisar had said doctors at the state-of-the-art facility of the government get a salary of Rs1.2 million while the ones working at a public hospitals gets Rs0.2 million.

He had demanded the government hospital doctors be also paid a high salary so that they do not have to practise illegally and fulfil their duties at government hospitals with honesty.

The chief justice also sought details of hospitals being run on funds by Recep Tayyib Erdogan Trust and said that he would continue to survey hospitals even if anyone had a problem with him doing so.