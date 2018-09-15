PSL4: Eight matches in Pakistan, final to be held in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that at least eight matches of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Pakistan with Karachi hosting the final on March 17th.



The announcement was made following the PSL governing council meeting which was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Ehsan Mani.

“PSL 2019 will start on 14 February 2019 in the UAE and will move to Pakistan for the last eight matches of the tournament, with the final taking place in Karachi on 17 March,” said a spokesman of PCB.

Franchises also agreed that the draft for PSL4 will be held in last week of October with the same formula for the pick order.

However, from 2020 a new formula will be introduced by the PSL to decide the pick order for franchises.

“It was decided that this year’s draft would be based on last year’s rankings with teams being allowed a maximum of 10 retentions. For PSL5 onwards, all franchises agreed to introduce a randomized draft order,” the spokesman added.

Ehsan Mani, during the meeting, reiterated PCB’s aim of ensuring transparency and working in partnership with all franchises in order to make PSL a bigger success.

Furthermore, it was also decided unanimously that franchise representatives would be a part of bid committees for various upcoming PSL rights.

The Chairman welcomed the inclusion of franchises in the decision-making process and highlighted the need to ensure collective growth of all partners.

“PCB and all PSL franchises are partners in this project and I am confident that we will all work together to bring in good numbers for our next rights cycle,” said Mani during the meeting.

The Governing Council members congratulated Ehsan Mani on taking charge as Chairman PCB and assured him of their full support.