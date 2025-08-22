Javelin star Yasir Sultan clinches bronze at Asian Throwing Championship

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Yasir Sultan in action during the Asian Throwing Championship in South Korea on August 22, 2025. — ScreengrabviaInstagram/yasir__sultan

Pakistan's javelin thrower Muhammad Yasir Sultan claimed the bronze medal at the Asian Throwing Championships on Friday with a season-best throw of 77.43 metres.

The 27-year-old athlete delivered his best effort on the sixth and final attempt, surpassing his previous season-best of 76.07m, which he had set at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier in May.

Yasir’s impressive final throw secured him third place on the podium in a highly competitive field.

Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Rumesh Tharanga took gold with a powerful throw of 82.05 metres — the only throw over the 80-metre mark during the event. Japan’s Gen Naganuma earned the silver medal with a best attempt of 78.60 metres.

Yasir was Pakistan’s sole participant at the event. He was accompanied by national coach Fayyaz Bukhari during the competition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s star javelin sensation and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem did not feature in the championship.

Arshad is currently in the rehabilitation phase following surgery and is yet to regain full fitness. He underwent successful surgery on his calf muscles last month in Cambridge.

He will also not be participating in the upcoming Poland and Switzerland Diamond League.

Arshad captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics and clinched the coveted gold medal.