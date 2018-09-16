Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four of a family die as roof collapses due to downpour in Hangu

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Sep 16, 2018

HANGU: Four of a family died after the roof of a house collapsed due to downpour in Hangu on Sunday. 

According to sources in the Levies force, the incident claimed the lives of two minors and their parents in Hangu's Dopki vicinity.   

A man was injured in the incident, sources further said. 

Earlier this year, the roof of a textile factory collapsed due to an explosion in the plant's facilities in Faisalabad resulting in three casualties. the pipeline and compressor of a gas generator in the city's textile industrial unit exploded. Five others were wounded in the incident.

