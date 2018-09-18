Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Cellular services to be partially suspended in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10: official

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Sep 18, 2018

KARACHI: Mobile phone services will remain partially suspended in Karachi from 8th to 10th Muharram on account of security issues, the Sindh home secretary said Tuesday.

The official, however, said that cellular services will not be suspended across the megapolis, in order to facilitate the people.

He said the services will be switched off in areas along and close to the routes of processions from 7am to 12 midnight.

The home secretary further said that services will also be suspended in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

