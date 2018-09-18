‘Pakistan-India Takra’ – what do the experts say?

Pakistani and Indian cricket experts are all geared up for tomorrow as the biggest battle of the cricketing world is set to take place when arch-rivals Pakistan and India face each other in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for Asia Cup.



Champions Trophy winner Pakistan and Rohit Sharma-led India look to outplay their opponents as both the teams eyeing to win the game.

A joint-production of Geo News (Pakistan) and Aaj Tak (India), Takra, hosted by Shahzaib Khanzada featured Ramiz Raja, Sikandar Bakht and Aqib Javed from Pakistan and Saurav Ganguly, Chetan Sharma from India.

Former India skipper Sorouv Ganguli said that the India is lacking Virat Kohli factor in the tournament.

“Kohli is a very important player for us, he gives strength to the team. His absence will defiantly have an impact. But the team still have the potential to win,” he said. “Rohit Sharma, Dhawan and Pandya can be match winner. India is still strong without Kohli. This time both the teams are on equal footing,” he said.

Ramiz Raja said that the performance of team Pakistan was not as per par in its clash against Hong Kong and pointed out that the spin department of the team is relatively weak.

“The fast bowlers did not swing the ball well. We don’t have good spin department as Afghanistan and India have,” said former Pakistan skipper.

Raja said that if Pakistan doesn’t take wickets on the new ball then there will be huge pressure on its batting line up.

Aqib Javed said that fast bowler Muhammad Aamir appears to be the weak link in the team because if the strike bowler doesn’t take wickets on the new ball.

“If there is no wicket in the first eight overs. Then there will be an issue because we have only one spinner,” he said.

The Lahore Qalandars coach said that he finds that the long lost ‘player mindset of the 1990s’ back in the national team due to the competence of skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, and called it as an advantage of the team.

Chetan Sharma said that India is facing challenges in its middle-order.

“The middle-order batsmen playing in the tournament have not played international cricket from long. Now they will be playing against mighty Pakistan. That’s a challenge for sure. When you play against Pakistan, there is pressure,” he said.