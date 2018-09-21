Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ashura processions culminate countrywide, majalis under way

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Sep 21, 2018

Youm-e-Ashur‚ the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, was observed today (Friday) with due solemnity to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions. 

Zuljinah, Taazia and Alam processions were taken out from all cities and small towns. Currently, majalis are under way, which continue till late.

Special security arrangements were made with police and law enforcement agencies deployed to avoid any untoward incident from occurring in the country.

In Karachi‚ the main procession left from Nishtar Park, with big and small processions taken out from various parts of the city.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed inspected the security arrangements in the city.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed inspecting the security arrangements in the city. Photo: Geo News
 

Meanwhile, in Lahore‚ the main Zuljinnah procession left from Nisar Haveli and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening after passing through its traditional routes.

President, PM call for forging unity to fight terrorism

In their messages, President Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan said, 10th Muharram-ul-Haram reminds us of sacrifices made by the martyrs of Karbala

Phone services were suspended in the major cities of the country as part of security arrangements for the Youm-e-Ashur.

A ban on pillion riding in Karachi was imposed on Muharram 8 and was to be lifted on Muharram 10.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM