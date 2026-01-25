More remains recovered from Gul Plaza as search operation enters ninth day

A general view shows the aftermath of a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, January 19, 2026. — Reuters

Search operation continues as recovery nears completion.

DNA testing underway to identify recovered remains.

Investigation launched into causes of deadly collapse.

KARACHI: Recovery efforts at the site of the Gul Plaza tragedy entered their ninth day on Sunday, with more human remains recovered overnight as authorities move closer to concluding the search operation.

The port city's largest fire in more than a decade broke out on January 17 and quickly spread through the sprawling Gul Plaza shopping complex, famous for its 1,200 family-owned stores selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery and other goods.

Rescue officials said urban search and rescue teams recovered human remains from the third floor of the collapsed building, which were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital for DNA profiling.

According to Rescue 1122, the death toll has reached 71, while 82 missing persons were reported at the District South deputy commissioner office — of which 10-11 remain unaccounted for.

Officials further stated that 22 victims have been identified to date, including 15 through DNA analysis, as the painstaking identification process continues.

Speaking to the media, District South DC Javed Nabi Khoso said that search and recovery work would be completed today, though the removal of debris from the building site would continue.

The DC confirmed that human remains were recovered late night and have been sent for DNA testing. He added that a case related to the incident has been registered and investigations are currently underway.

However, Khoso cautioned against speculation, saying that it would be premature to comment further until investigations are completed.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Nabi Bux Police Station with provisions relating to negligence, carelessness, said the police.

The FIR, as per police officials, was registered against unidentified individuals and has been sealed after registration.

Confirming the FIR, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that there are concerns of sabotage or terrorism, but the matter is not clear and anti-terror provisions will be added in the FIR if there's relevant evidence.

Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking the formation of a Gul Plaza tragedy inquiry commission by the federal government.

The party, part of the ruling coalition in the Centre, wants the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), National Engineering Services (Nespak) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to be included in the inquiry commission.

Urging immediate takeover of the investigation and the relief and rescue operation of the Gul Plaza incident by the federal government, the MQM-P chief called for the constitution of a "relief and rehabilitation fund" for the affectees — to provide financial assistance to the families and victims.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the provincial assembly on Friday, had said that a total of 88 people were initially reported missing; however, one later returned safely and five names were duplicated, bringing the number of those missing to 82.

Separately, Sindh Governor KamranTessori stated that he would write letters to the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court (SHC) to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident.

"Those responsible should be identified and punished without delay," he added.