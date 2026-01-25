 
More rain, snowfall forecast across country from tonight

Fresh westerly system likely to enter western regions tonight, says Met Office

January 25, 2026

A view of snow laden Pishmal Bazar in Kalam on March 4, 2024. — AFP
  • Parts of Balochistan, GB, Kashmir, KP, Punjab expected to get rain.
  • Snowfall expected in mountainous regions during forecast period.
  • Cold wave persists as westerly winds enter western areas tonight.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain and snowfall across various parts of the country from today (Sunday) to Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat are likely to receive rainfall, while snowfall is expected in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, a cold wave continues to grip several regions as a new series of westerly winds is expected to enter western parts of the country tonight, spreading towards the northern areas by Monday.

The PMD said that rain, wind and thunderstorms with snowfall at scattered places are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Turbat, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kech, Awaran, Chaghi, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan districts of Balochistan on Sunday night and Monday.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for upper Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu, on January 26.

Rain, wind and thunderstorms with snowfall — including a few spells of heavy snowfall — are also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, as well as Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Rawalakot and Haveli.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, Kurram, Khyber, Hangu, Bajaur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan, along with Murree and Galiyat, are also expected to experience similar weather conditions on January 26 and 27.

Rain, wind and thunderstorms are also likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several parts of Punjab, including Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar and Dera Ghazi Khan, with occasional breaks.

