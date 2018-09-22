FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday night departed for the United States to attend the 73rd UN General Assembly's session.



Qureshi will lead the Pakistani delegation at the General Assembly's current session which opened on September 18.



The minister is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in the week-long visit to the United Nations' headquarter in New York.

FM Qureshi will present Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue among others at the UN General Assembly session.

He will meet his counterparts at the session and hold talks with the US administration. He will also address the Pakistani community in Washington.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not attend the UNGA session to focus his attention on the country’s economy.