Indian troops launch massive operation in Pulwama district

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in several villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Lassipora, Armula, Alaipora, Batnur, Garbug, Naupora Payeen, Hajdarpora and Acchan areas of the district and launched door-to-door searches, causing huge inconvenience to locals.

The operation comes in the district following the killing of three Indian policemen in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the other day.

The three Indian personnel were killed reportedly by armed Kashmiris, who have been waging a struggle for their right to self-determination.

Indian officials said the three policemen were taken hostage when Kashmiri fighters raided over a dozen houses of police officers in two southern Kashmir villages. The bodies of the three policemen were recovered later, officials added.