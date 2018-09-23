Devolution of power top priority of PTI government: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday stressed on the importance of devolution of power during a meeting in Lahore here on Sunday.



While chairing a meeting regarding a new local bodies system, drafted by the federal government, Prime Minister Imran said the government wants to truly empower citizens.



"The most important agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is to delegate power to the local government," the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, and other senior party members.



According to information received from sources, the new local government structure is expected to be approved after the consultative meeting.



During his visit, the premier also met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and Local Government Minister Aleem Khan.



The local government minister apprised PM Imran of the priority agendas of all departments for the 100-day plan. Khan also briefed the premier regarding a draft of the proposed new local government structure.



JIT to be formed over burning of LDA records

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session of the Punjab cabinet later in the day, where the matter of Lahore Development Authority’s record being burnt was discussed.

In the session, it was decided that a Joint Investigation Team will be formed to probe the matter.



Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Minister Sibtain Khan and Tourism Minister Raja Yasir Humayun are expected to take approvals for important projects from the prime minister during his visit to Lahore.



The prime minister will also meet PTI leaders and head of National Commission on Police Reform Nasir Khan Durrani.

Moreover, PM Imran along with his political team will review preparations for the upcoming by-polls.