Qureshi convenes with Pak-American community, to meet Pompeo on Oct 2

KARACHI/WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to meet his American counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on October 2.



Qureshi, whose meeting with Pompeo is based on the latter's invitation extended earlier this month when he toured Islamabad, said Sunday Pakistan needed to maintain its relationship with the United States.

Washington has always benefitted from the bilateral ties with Islamabad, he noted, adding that the latter will now, however, work on what is favourable for Pakistan.

Further, the country should also develop and continue the friendly relationship it has with its northside neighbour, China, the foreign minister commented, adding that linkages with both of the ally states were necessary.

Pakistan desires foreign relations based on mutual respect and equality, Qureshi said.

FM meets Pak-American community

Speaking at an interactive session with the Pakistani-American community at the Pakistani Embassy, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen for the country to engage with the expatriates in the US because he knows and appreciates their strengths and contributions.

The foreign minister further said the Khan-led government would do its best to come up to the expectations of the Pakistanis at home and abroad despite the myriad challenges. The prime minister well understands the role of Pakistani-Americans.

The leadership desires accountability across the board, Qureshi stated, while living within the means. This, he said, meant a fair process and not political victimization.



"Our government will ensure accountability without discrimination," he said, adding: "We would encourage exports and formulate policies to encourage investments in Pakistan."

On the other hand, Qureshi also commented on how Pakistan wishes for peace in Afghanistan. He said his first foreign trip, after assuming the office of the foreign minister, was to Kabul.

A political solution, he stressed, and not a military one, was needed for the Afghan conflict especially taking into account that Pakistan's peace and well-being was directly related to that in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also stated that mutual talks and understanding help build trust, while two-way communications facilitate both countries to understand each other's policies.

Separately, Qureshi also held a media briefing at the embassy.



Qureshi-led Pakistani delegation at UNGA

The Pakistan delegation will join leaders of various nations when the UN General Assembly begins the annual debate to discuss issues of war and peace during its 73rd session on Tuesday at a time when the world continues to be afflicted by conflicts, violence, and poverty.

Qureshi, who is scheduled to travel from Washington to New York Sunday night, will lead the Pakistani delegation. The first senior-level interaction of the newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan's government with the United Nations has been painstakingly organised by Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Islamabad's permanent representative to the United Nations, and her team at the Pakistani Mission to the UN.

Speaking to APP, Lodhi explained that “a hectic programme awaits the Foreign Minister, who will attend several high-level events and hold close to two dozen bilateral meetings.

"The highlight of his visit will, of course, be his speech in the GA [General Assembly] on 29 September, in which he will set out the new government's priorities and its position and policy on key international and regional issues, including the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”



Back on Friday, the 193-member assembly approved a heavy agenda for its 73rd session, covering the full spectrum of international issues, such as sustainable development, climate change, peace and security, human rights, public health concerns, and gender equality.

'Relevant to All People'

During a press conference at the UN's headquarters in New York last week, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the gathering showed the UN was still “the world’s indispensable forum for international cooperation”, especially considering the 128 world leaders taking part next week.

Tight security measures were being clamped around the UN complex on the banks of East River. Barricades have been erected, roads around the UN building closed, and police presence boosted to protect the visiting dignitaries.



At his press conference, Guterres called for a “renewed commitment to a rules-based global order” and to the organization he leads. He talked of challenges like the nuclear peril, climate change, and ongoing conflicts, saying: "Let me note one overriding concern in our increasingly globalized era: multilateralism is under attack from many different directions precisely when we need it most.

"I will use my meetings and other opportunities next week to press for a renewed commitment to a rules-based global order and to the United Nations, the world's indispensable forum for international cooperation," the UN chief added.

Global Goals Week 2018, Climate Week NYC 2018

On the other hand, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, the president-elect of the UNGA's 73rd session announced last week that the theme of the general debate will be: "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable, and Sustainable Societies."

Later today, the UNGA is scheduled to hold the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit — a high-level plenary meeting on global peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela. It will adopt a political declaration negotiated by the member states.

In May, the permanent representatives of South Africa and Ireland, who serve as the co-facilitators, had begun consulting with governments on the content of the declaration.



A number of events will take place in parallel to the opening of the 73rd session of the UNGA under the banners of Global Goals Week 2018 and Climate Week NYC 2018.

