Musharraf’s picture goes viral while watching Pakistan-India match in Dubai

Pervez Musharraf watches Pak-India match in Dubai. Photo: Rajeev Shukla/ Twitter

DUBAI: A picture of former president Pervez Musharraf watching the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai has gone viral.



In the picture, the former president can be seen smoking a cigar while sitting next to Indian cricket officials.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Indian Premier League Chairman Rajeev Shukla, who can also be seen in the picture.

The picture was reportedly taken during the Pakistan-India match on September 23.



The Supreme Court has ordered Musharraf to return to Pakistan in the case related to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the case questioned whether Musharraf will return to the country or not. Further, Justice Nisar remarked that Musharraf had left the country saying he was suffering from back pain but was seen dancing in videos while abroad.

In response to the chief justice’s question, the former president’s counsel, Akhtar Shah, said, “Musharraf can return if restrictions are not imposed on his travel.”



Justice Nisar then asked whether there are different laws for Musharraf and directed that a reply be submitted within a week whether he will be returning to the country or not. The hearing of the case was then adjourned for a week.

