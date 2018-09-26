Can't connect right now! retry
Govt officer's oath ceremony: Smoke from fireworks chokes over 20 students

VEHARI: More than 20 students choked after inhaling smoke from fireworks used in the oath-taking ceremony of the municipal committee chairman on Wednesday.  

The students were attending classes at their school adjacent to the municipal hall where the oath ceremony of the recently-elected chairman was taking place. 

Some of the students were struck unconscious after inhaling smoke emitted from fireworks and had to be rushed to the District Hospital for medical assistance.  

At least eight people involved in using fireworks were arrested by local police.  

Further, the deputy commissioner confirmed that a case was registered against the organisers of the event. 

Punjab CM takes notice of incident 

The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident soon after it was reported on media. 

He issued orders to relevant authorities to submit a report on the matter within 24 hours. 

