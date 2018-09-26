Sindh wildlife at risk due to drought

According to the Sindh Wildlife Department, ibex, urial and deer in Kirthar National Park and Nagarparkar are in serious danger. Photo: Sindh Wildlife Department. 1

KARACHI: The recent spell of drought in Sindh has put wildlife in the Nagarparkar and Kirthar National Park at risk.

According to Sindh Wildlife Department, there are 20,000 ibex, 14,000 urials and 10,000 chinkara (Indian gazelle) at the Kirthar National Park while there are around 250 to 300 nilgai (blue bull) in the vicinity of Nagarparkar.

However, due to the drought, no grass is growing and the ponds have dried up.

Speaking to Geo News, Deputy Conservator Wildlife Ghulam Sarwar Jamali said, “Because of no rains there is a serious danger to ibex, urial and deer in Kirthar National Park and Nagarparkar.”

“Three nilgai have died due to severe water shortage,” he said.

Jamali added, “If the situation persists till March there will be an increase in the deaths of animals.”

Due to the drought, no grass is growing and the ponds have dried up. Photo; File

He further said, “Because of no rains, the wildlife in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Jamshoro are in severe danger as well.”

About the steps being taken by the wildlife department, the conservator said, “The wildlife department has made five ponds in Nagarparkar while water is being provided to the Kirthar National Park through a solar tube well, however, it is not enough.”

He further said, they have informed the Sindh government and the summary will be approved in a few days after which a relief operation will commence for the conservation of wildlife.