FC recovers cache of arms, ammunition from Kahan

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) in Balochistan on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Suraf area near Kahan, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



According to the statement, arms and ammunition were recovered during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the area.

The recovered ammunition includes anti-tank mines, explosives and mortar rounds, the army's media wing added.

Photo: ISPR

Earlier, this year, FC Balochistan recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during IBOs conducted in Dera Bugti district.

Among the weapons recovered during the raids on suspected hideouts of terrorists were RPG rockets, mines, explosive, and detonators.