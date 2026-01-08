Field Marshal reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to fostering defence ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan (left) shakes hand with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on January 8, 2025. — ISPR

Bangladesh’s air chief Mahmood meets Field Marshal Munir.

Both sides underscore importance of defence collaboration.

Bangladesh’s air chief lauds professionalism of Pakistan's forces.



Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering enduring defence relations with Bangladesh, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that the army chief reaffirmed the resolve during a meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military cooperation were discussed, read the statement.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir presents a Minar-e-Pakistan memento to Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan at GHQ in Rawalpindi on January 8, 2025. — ISPR

The ISPR further said that both sides underscored the importance of strengthening professional collaboration, training exchanges and defence ties between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s air chief lauded the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces and appreciated their contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The meeting concluded, reflecting the longstanding and strong bonds between the two brotherly countries, it added.

Separately, the Bangladesh air chief also held meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual professional interest, evolving regional security paradigm, and avenues for further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's commitment to regional maritime peace and stability through its various initiatives.

The air chief marshal acknowledged the high professional standards of Pakistan Navy and expressed his desire to enhance collaboration between the two brotherly nations' armed forces.

Both sides agreed on the importance of increasing the frequency of high-level exchanges and joint training exercises to foster greater synergy.