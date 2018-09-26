Qureshi asks UN to constitute inquiry commission to probe IoK rights violations

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday called upon the United Nations to constitute an inquiry commission to probe into human rights violations committed by India in the occupied Kashmir valley.



Qureshi was addressing a session of Organisation of Islamic Council (OIC) Contact Group in New York.

The foreign minister cited the first-ever UN report, released in June, on Kashmir rights violations, and said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recommended to constitute such a commission.

He called upon the high commissioner to expedite the committee constitution and appoint a special rapporteur for the purpose.

“Kashmiris are subjugated to horrific treatment and the method engineered by the security forces are unique to perpetrate maximum reign of terror,” Qureshi said.

He also demanded that India allow the OIC’s permanent human rights commission to visit occupied Kashmir for inquiry into human rights violations.

Pakistan for decades has called upon the international community and UN and its various bodies to stop the mayhem by India, he added. He also said reports in the past by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also highlighted excesses committed by Indian security forces.

“The recent report of high commissioner is evidence-based which shows atrocities and excesses [of security forces] and extensively covers details of atrocities and criminal level of impunity enjoyed by them under their draconian laws. If anything, India has stepped up its… [excesses] following the report,” including governor rule, curfews, media censorship, etc, Qureshi added.

Assassination of veteran Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari after his tweet regarding the UN report speaks volumes of strangulation of media in Kashmir, Qureshi emphasised.

The foreign minister upheld that Pakistan will continue its political and diplomatic support to Kashmir and for holding for a plebiscite in the valley.