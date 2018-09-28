Sindh govt allows Islamabad police to arrest Faisal Raza Abidi

A case was registered against former senator Faisal Raza Abidi for using inappropriate words against CJP/ file photo

KARACHI: Sindh government issued approval to the Islamabad police on Friday to arrest Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Raza Abdi.

According to Sindh home ministry, the permission has been granted and it asked Islamabad police to assist in the arrest.

On Sept 21, a case was registered against former senator Faisal Raza Abidi for using inappropriate words for the chief justice of Pakistan.

The complaint was registered by the apex court's Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kamboyo registered in the Secretariat Police Station under Pakistan Penal Code's sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34 along with Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Earlier this year, a contempt case was taken up against Abidi by the Supreme Court. The former senator was summoned over his ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks on a private television channel.

Abidi served as the Karachi division president of the Pakistan Peoples Party but later stepped down from the post.