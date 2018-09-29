ECP issues voters list for by-elections

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the schedule and voters’ list for by-elections in the constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

According to ECP, 5.57 voters are registered to cast their ballots in 12 constituencies of the National Assembly.

In the provinces, 2.39 voters will cast their ballots in 12 constituencies of Punjab, 1.58 million in 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 483,167 in three of Sindh and 183,381 in two of Balochistan.

As per the schedule, by-polls will be held on a total of 39 constituencies – 36 on October 14 and the remaining three have been scheduled for October 31.

By-elections on NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-56 Attock, NA-60 and NA-63 Rawalpindi, NA-65 Chakwal, NA-69 Gujrat, NA-103 Faisalabad, NA-243 Karachi and NA-124 and NA-131 Lahore will be held on October 14. The remaining three — on PS-111, PK-71, NA-247 — are scheduled for October 31.

The national and provincial assembly seats fell vacant due to the death of candidates or resignation of elected lawmakers from seats as they had won more than one seat in General Elections 2018 held on July 25.