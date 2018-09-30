Indian forces fire at helicopter of AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: The Indian forces opened fire on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider while it was flying atop Pakistan’s airspace near the Line of Control on Sunday.



The AJK prime minister was reportedly travelling to offer condolences to an acquaintance when his helicopter was fired upon near Turwari.

According to the regulations traditionally followed by both the countries, it is necessary for the forces to inform each other beforehand about the mobility of military aircraft. The exercise is not mandatory for the movement of civil helicopters.

The Indian forces opened fire, ostensibly, considered the civil helicopter as military aircraft.

The helicopter was immediately landed and luckily no humanitarian loss occurred due to the irresponsible action.

PM AJK Raja Farooq Haider, in reaction to the incident, said that the Indian forces are incompetent and coward to fire on a civil helicopter.

"The Indian forces made the excuse that the helicopter crossed LOC," he said. "They are lying. They are doing it because they are going for polls in coming days. I was travelling with my ministers."

PM Haider said that he was not going with gunship helicopters and a civilian helicopter can even go to Zero line.