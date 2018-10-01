Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj passes away

Photo: File

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 87.

Her eldest son and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and said, "My mother passed away at about 5am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” he said.

She is survived by five children — sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and daughters Ritu and Riima. Born Krishna Malhotra, she married Raj Kapoor in 1946.

Randhir said that the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

