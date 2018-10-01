Will defeat India by advancement in railways: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that the institution of railways needs to be strengthened to defeat India.



“We will defeat India by advancement in railways,” he said during a media talk at Lahore Railway Station.

The Awami Muslim League chief added that the department has a target of running 10 new trains in 100 days.

Economy class fares will be reduced, Rasheed said, adding that he has ordered to bring back the old uniforms of coolies.

“We wish that an industrial zone is made with every major station,” he added.