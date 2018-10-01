Gandapur reveals 'London plan' behind 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has revealed the 'London plan' behind 2014 sit-ins that had choked the federal capital.



Gandapur uncovered facts about the so-called 'London plan' while speaking during a recent TV programme.

He said that Imran Khan, Pervez Ilahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had called on PAT chief Tahirul Qadri in London, where a decision was made to launch a campaign to topple the government of prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Interestingly, Khan in the past has denied holding any such meeting, saying that he was not hatching some conspiracy which could compel him to hold a secret meeting in London.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri embrace each other during the anti-government demonstration in Islamabad in 2014. — Reuters

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on one hand, had rejected reports about the London plan, while on the other hand he had also said that meetings between political leaders were a routine affair.

Protesters, who had gathered on the call of PTI, PAT and some other parties, had occupied D Chowk in Islamabad for more than four months in protest against the then government in 2014.

They had been demanding then prime minister Nawaz Sharif to step down in the wake of alleged rigging of 2013 polls.

During the months-long demonstrations, some miscreants had also attacked PTV office and Parliament House, besides intermittent clashes with law enforcers.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushahidullah Khan castigated that when they used to tell people about the sit-in conspiracy then no one admitted it, but today PAT leaders are themselves admitting it.

He said Gandapur has himself exposed 2014 'London plan'.

Khan noted that the country progressed in every field from 2013 to 2018, saying that it could have progressed more, had these sit-ins not been staged.