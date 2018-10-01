Can't connect right now! retry
Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan flies training mission

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan interacts with the combat crew. — PAF

KARACHI: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.

The air chief flew the mission during his visit to an operational airbase of the PAF.

Later, the chief of air staff interacted with the combat crew and appreciated their high level of enthusiasm and thorough professionalism.

He also lauded the operational readiness of PAF personnel at the base.

