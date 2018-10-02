PML-N distances itself from Rana Mashhood's statement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) distanced itself from Rana Mashhood's statement in which he alluded to the provincial government changing hands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the PML-N.



PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Mashhood's statement reflected his personal opinion.

"Rana Mashhood's statement has nothing to do with the PML-N or its leadership," she said in a statement, expressing astonishment over the assertion.

Aurangzeb said the party was seeking an explanation from Mashhood with regard to his statement.

Mashhood had claimed that independent candidates, who helped PTI gain majority in Punjab, were now having a "change of hearts."

“PTI in Punjab holds a small majority. Everyone knows how this majority was secured. The people [independent MPAs] who helped in securing this majority have told me that false promises were made and they are now having a change of hearts,” the PML-N leader told Geo News.

“In my opinion, the next 2-2.5 months are very important as the results of the by-elections will also be in. The impact of their [PTI] policies will also be apparent.”

When asked who his party would field for the post of chief minister, Mashhood replied that Hamza Shehbaz was and would remain the PML-N’s candidate.

The PML-N leader also spoke of the situation changing once the constituencies, which had election petitions pending in tribunals and high courts, were opened.