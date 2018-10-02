Rana Mashhood sees the situation changing in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former provincial education minister Rana Mashhood said on Tuesday that he sees the situation changing in Pakistan in the next few months.



Mashhood was alluding to the provincial government changing hands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the PML-N.

“PTI in Punjab holds a small majority. Everyone knows how this majority was secured. The people [independent MPAs] who helped in securing this majority have told me that false promises were made and they are now having a change of heart,” the PML-N leader told Geo News.

“In my opinion, the next 2-2.5 months are very important as the results of the by-elections will also be in. The impact of their [PTI] policies will also be apparent.”



When asked who his party would field for the post of chief minister, Mashhood replied that Hamza Shehbaz was and would remain the PML-N’s candidate. The PML-N leader also spoke of the situation changing once the constituencies which had election petitions pending in tribunals and high courts were opened.

Mashhood categorically denied reports of a deal between the PML-N and institutions, stating that conversations had taken place between the party and officials in institutions through which it was discovered that there was a growing sentiment of PTI not being able to deliver. “We are even against the word deal and have always had a principled stance against deals,” he asserted.

The PML-N leader also stated that there was a widespread sentiment that Shehbaz Sharif was the better choice. “He [Shehbaz Sharif] would have performed much better in these circumstances if he was the prime minister.”

Chaudhry takes a jibe at Mashhood

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Mashood was not the correct person to ask about such matters and it was the media which was giving him undue importance.



“He [Rana Mashood] should be asked if matters between the PML-N and local police officers have been resolved," Chaudhry quipped.



PML-N distances itself from Mashhood's statement

PML-N distanced itself from Rana Mashhood's statement in which he alluded to the provincial government changing hands from the PTI to the PML-N.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Mashhood's statement reflected his personal opinion.

"Rana Mashhood's statement has nothing to do with the PML-N or its leadership," she said in a statement, expressing astonishment over the assertion.

Aurangzeb said the party was seeking an explanation from Mashhood with regard to his statement.

Statement was 'angled', says Mashhood

Mashhood, however, said later that a private TV channel aired video clips of his statement out of context.

The former provincial minister said he was trying to contact concerned channel's management, adding that presenting a person's views out of context and without the background of the question was not in accordance with the journalistic code of ethics.

He said that his views were presented after being specifically angled.