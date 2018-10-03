Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistani biker Gulafshan Tariq reaches Multan as part of her Punjab tour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 03, 2018

Pakistani biker Gulafshan Tariq. Photo: Facebook

MULTAN: Gulafshan Tariq, who is currently touring Punjab on a bike, has reached Multan.

Biking through Fort Monroe and Dera Ghazi Khan, Tariq has reached Multan as part of her 12-day tour across Punjab.

The Pakistani biker who kicked off her tour in Attock will now travel to Lahore and then Rawalpindi as she continues to ride across the country’s biggest province.

Speaking to the media, Tariq said, “My aim is to highlight women’s education.”

“Through my tour I want to tell that Pakistan is a safe country for women,” she added.

She further said, “My message to the world is that Pakistan is a peaceful country. If I can travel alone then others can travel as well.” 

