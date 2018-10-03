Corruption will not be tolerated at any cost: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asserted that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

According to sources, the premier chaired a meeting at the Parliament House chamber which was attended by senior party leaders and federal ministers.

During the meeting, the country’s economic, political and security situation was reviewed.

Sources further said, “The meeting also briefed PM Imran regarding approval for the mini budget bill and discussed party matters as well as the 100-day plan.”

“PM Imran directed immediate measures for improvement in performance of institutions and stated that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost,” the sources added.