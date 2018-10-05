'Hopeful' Qureshi returns to Pakistan after attending UN General Assembly

Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi returned to Pakistan Thursday night, landing at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) shortly after midnight, after an exhaustive 10-day trip to the United States.



Qureshi visited Washington and New York and met with the top US leadership, as well as Pakistani representatives at the Embassy and delegations of various countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly's 73rd session at the United Nations headquarters.



The foreign minister, during his trip, led the Pakistani delegation at the UN General Assembly and addressed the 195 member states on the fifth day of the 73rd UN session.

He also held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, with whom he discussed the South Asian regional issues and matters of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Qureshi also met with delegations and representatives of more than 40 countries.