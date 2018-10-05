Interpol issues red notices for four involved in Eden Housing scandal

LAHORE: The Interpol has issued red notices for four suspects involved in the Eden Housing scandal, sources said on Friday.



Interpol has issued red notices for Muhammad Amjad, Murtaza Amjad, Mustafa Amjad and Anjum Amjad, sources added.

Sources further said that Muhammad Amjad has filed a request for a Rs13 billion plea bargain in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore.

On September 26, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry had announced that Murtaza, who is the son-in-law of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, had been arrested from Dubai in a scam pertaining to Eden Housing.

“We have made a big breakthrough in the Eden Housing scam,” the information minister had said while adding that Murtaza was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials from Dubai and that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued his arrest warrants.

The information minister further claimed that the father-in-law of the ex-CJP’s daughter is the owner of the housing scheme which is why “Iftikhar Chaudhry had heard the cases pertaining to the housing scheme himself and granted them relief".

“200 to 300 families were affected by the scam and 1,000s of people invested their hard-earned money in it but were cheated of it,” Chaudhry had said.

He had further claimed, “The ex-CJP’s son, Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter and his son-in-law's father are also accused in the case.”

In June, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had written a letter to NAB seeking an investigation the former chief justice and his family for allegedly defrauding people of billions in Eden Housing scheme in Lahore.