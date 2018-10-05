No judgment given on Musharraf in Benazir murder case: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on October 05, 2018 - Photo: Online

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the Supreme Court gave no judgment on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.



Speaking to the media outside the apex court, Bilawal said, “My family has had a long relationship with the judiciary. We have been coming to the courts for three generations.”

“Those who helped with the DNA in Benazir Bhutto murder case have been acquitted,” Bilawal asserted.

He added, “No judgment has been given on Pervez Musharraf who has fled the country.”

“Everyone had told BB that her life was in danger and that there were threats to her,” Bilawal said while adding that "no measures were taken to protect her".

Bilawal further said, “I am Zulfiqar Bhutto’s grandson and I will use my legal rights to get justice.”



The PPP chairman was present in court for the hearing of a petition seeking the suspension of bails granted to two police officers accused in the murder case of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the petitions against the high court's decision to grant bails to former City Police Officer (CPO) Saud Aziz and former SP Khurram Shahzad in the case. After hearing the arguments, the SC rejected the petition.