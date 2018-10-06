Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 06 2018
Temperature expected to soar to 40°C in Karachi today

Saturday Oct 06, 2018

According to Director PMD Shahid Abbas, the weather in the metropolis is expected to rise to 38°C to 40°C in the coming days. Photo: File
 

KARACHI: Hot weather is expected to prevail in the city starting today (Saturday), the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said. 

According to PMD Director Shahid Abbas, the weather in the metropolis is expected to rise to 38°C to 40°C.

The PMD director further said, "Sea winds will change direction with winds from the north-west being the reason for the hot weather."

On Thursday, a major power breakdown in Karachi left many parts of the city affected.

The power supply was suspended to several areas between 5am and 6am. The affected areas included Defence View, Teachers Society, Defense Housing Authority, Model Colony, and Malir.

Further, reports of suspended power supply were also received from Tariq Bin Ziad Colony, Gulberg, parts of Clifton, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and Mehmoodabad.

