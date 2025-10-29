PPP, PML-N sign no-confidence motion against AJK PM as deadlock ends

(Left to right) Rana Sanaullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Ahsan Iqbal address a press conference in Islamabad on October 27, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

New AJK premier to be announced within two days.

PML-N ministers to resign once motion is submitted.

Parties agree polls will follow after in-house change.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have formally signed a no-confidence motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, marking an end to the political deadlock, PPP AJK Secretary-General Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo News exclusively, Rathore said that the no-confidence motion had been signed by both parties, with PML-N’s Raja Farooq Haider putting his signature on behalf of his party.

“We currently have the open support of 37 members,” he said, adding that five additional assembly members have assured their backing for the motion.

He said the party leadership would announce the name of the new prime minister within the next two days.

'New AJK PM finalised'

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that the PPP has finalised Chaudhry Yaseen as its candidate for the office of the AJK prime minister.

According to sources, the decision was approved during a meeting at Zardari House, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formally announced Yaseen’s nomination in the presence of the party’s AJK leadership.

The meeting also discussed four potential candidates for the slot — Chaudhry Yaseen, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, and Sardar Yaqub — before unanimously endorsing Yaseen’s name, sources added.

Earlier, it was reported that the deadlock between the PPP and PML-N over the no-confidence motion had finally ended. Sources said the PML-N agreed to support the move on the condition that early elections would be held in the region.

According to the sources, the new AJK prime minister would prioritise filling pending constitutional appointments before paving the way for general elections.

The PML-N sources added that its ministers would resign after the motion is submitted and that the party would sit on the opposition benches following the vote.

The no-confidence motion requires the backing of 27 lawmakers for a simple majority, but with PML-N’s support, the PPP claimed to have secured 36 members initially, a number that has since risen to 37, according to sources.

The development comes two days after both parties held a joint press conference following a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, with PML-N announcing to support the PPP for bringing a no-confidence motion against the AJK premier.

"PML-N's parliamentary party lacks trust in the incumbent [AJK] government," said Sanaullah, adding: "PML-N will support PPP in the no-confidence motion. However, we will not be part of the [new] AJK government."

Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and PML-N senior leader, clarified that his party would sit on the opposition benches. "If the Peoples Party gets a majority in the AJK, then it would form its government," he concluded.

The PPP's strength in the AJK Legislative Assembly rose from 17 to 27 after 10 PTI lawmakers joined its ranks.

The PTI legislators announced their decision to join the PPP in a meeting at Zardari House, Islamabad, with Faryal Talpur — president of the PPP Women’s Wing and sister of President Zardari — and senior leader Chaudhry Riaz.

Among those who joined the PPP were Muhammad Hussain, Chaudhry Yasir, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Chaudhry Arshad, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Abdul Majid Khan, Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, and Asim Sharif Butt.