New e-challan system in Karachi sees over 4,000 violations booked

Traffic police officials charge a challan for violating the traffic rules, at Saddar area in Karachi on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. — PPI

Over 2,000 fined for not wearing seat belts.

891 penalised for riding bikes without helmets.

E-challan issued to 491 individuals for speeding.



Karachi Traffic Police have issued over 4,000 e-challans to bikers and motorists through a newly introduced modern ticketing system aimed at ensuring transparency, curbing on-road violations, and improving traffic management, officials said on Wednesday.

The provincial government has launched a new e-challan system, which removes human discretion, confrontation, and potential bias, ensuring fairness and accountability on the roads, according to officials.

Police data shows, 2,194 challans were issued for not wearing seatbelts, 891 for riding motorcycles without helmets, and 491 for speeding.

Another 316 motorists were penalised for running red lights, 30 for driving in the wrong direction, and 147 for using mobile phones while driving.

Police also issued 22 e-challans for vehicles with tinted windows and three for carrying passengers on bus rooftops.

Meanwhile, DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah has warned citizens to beware of fraudulent messages regarding traffic e-challans.

“Traffic police are not sending e-challans via SMS at this stage,” the DIG said and asked the people to avoid falling for such scams.

Outdated manual ticketing process stands replaced

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday explained that the new system was replacing the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red light jumping and helmet non-compliance.

TRACS Sahulat centres at major traffic offices and police stations will now offer support to citizens for paying fines, clarifying violations and contesting challans.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to transform the province’s approach to traffic management, exemplifying a strong commitment to transparency, modernisation and citizen well-being.

The integration of TRACS with key government databases, including excise and taxation, the driving licence system and NADRA e-Sahulat, and modern payment gateways allows citizens to view and pay traffic fines securely online or via their mobile devices.

The TRACS app further simplifies the process, empowering users to monitor violations and settle challans in real-time.

In its initial phase, 200 cameras have been installed across Karachi, with plans to expand to 12,000 cameras city-wide and eventually to other districts in Sindh. The system’s integration with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee ensures transparent oversight and redressal.