JUI-F backs PTI's nominee Achakzai for NA opposition leader

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (right) meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser (left) at former's residence in Islamabad, October 29, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@juipakofficial

Fazl welcomes PTI’s proposal for a national jirga .

PTI seeks JUI-F support for vacant Senate seat.

Parties discuss united opposition role in parliament.

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has extended its support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominee, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, for the position of opposition leader in the National Assembly, following a high-level meeting between leaders of both parties on Wednesday.

A PTI delegation led by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, and comprising KP President Junaid Akbar and Shahram Tarakai, called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the religio-political party.

From JUI-F, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, Jalauddin Advocate, and Maulana Asjad Mahmood attended the meeting, which discussed the country’s political situation and regional developments, the JUI-F statement said.

The PTI delegation briefed Maulana Fazl on the nomination of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai as their joint candidate for opposition leader — a proposal the JUI-F endorsed.

The meeting comes days after the Imran Khan-founded party formally requested the appointment of Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

PTI was forced to name new opposition leaders in both houses after Omar Ayub, Leader of Opposition in NA, and Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate, were removed from the top parliamentary positions on August 9, following their convictions in the May 9 cases.

Several PTI leaders, including Ayub, Faraz, and Zartaj Gul, were sentenced to 10 years in prison each on July 31, in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of May 9, 2023.

During today's meeting, the PTI delegation also consulted the JUI-F chief on its proposal to hold a national jirga in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at political reconciliation and dialogue across parties.

Maulana Fazl welcomed the suggestion, terming it a “positive step” for national unity.

The delegation also urged Maulana Fazl to play a role in uniting the opposition inside parliament, stressing the need for joint efforts to counter government policies.

Additionally, the PTI sought JUI-F’s cooperation for the Senate seat vacant from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, sources added. The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to continue dialogue on future political collaboration.

Two days earlier, the JUIF chief said that he had no desire to become the opposition leader in the National Assembly. He made these remarks during an informal conversation with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at his residence.

He rejected an impression that the PPP delegation came to him to offer support for the slot of the opposition leader in the lower house of Parliament.

“Neither have I any interest in occupying the seat of the opposition in the National Assembly nor was there any discussion on this particular matter today,” he said. Rehman said that he very well knew how many members they have in the House and would sit with those members on the opposition benches.