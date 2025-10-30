Eighteen India-backed terrorists killed in two separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

At least eighteen India-backed terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the general area of Chiltan Mountains, Quetta district, on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen India-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

In another IBO conducted in the general area of Buleda, Kech district, a terrorist hideout was busted and four terrorists were successfully neutralised, the ISPR said.

It said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The military said sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area.

It further said that the relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.