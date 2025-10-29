PTI to stand with Pakistan if Afghan tensions escalate, says Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the high court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed that his party would stand with the Pakistani state in the event of any escalation of tensions with Afghanistan.

“We will stand with Pakistan like we did during the war with India, Afghanistan will not be any different,” the PTI chairman said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk". However, he said, Pakistan has to live with its neighbours and "it is in its best interest to live peacefully."

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, the PTI chairman said: “Those who have the most at stake must explore every possible avenue.”

“We have a great deal at stake; if Afghanistan is pursuing dialogue, we must also continue seeking ways to reach a consensus,” he said, noting that the issue was “serious,” as the Taliban did not have complete control over the country.

“If the Afghan Taliban were to attack Pakistan, our response would naturally mirror that against India,” he stated. “However, that should not mean dialogue stops during conflict. Talks must continue, and nations friendly to Pakistan should use their influence to engage with the Taliban.”

His remarks came as four-day talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul ended without a breakthrough, despite Islamabad repeatedly presenting evidence-backed counterterrorism demands.

The development was confirmed by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, saying that Islamabad had asked the Taliban regime “time and again to fulfil their written commitments to Pakistan and to the international community in the Doha Agreement.”

However, he said, “Pakistan’s fervent efforts proved futile due to the Afghan Taliban Regime’s unabated support to anti-Pakistan terrorists.”

'Will defeat Afghanistan in proxy war'

Separately, Tarar — while speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" — castigated the Afghan Taliban regime for giving full support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The Afghan Taliban have given complete support to the TTP and are included in their formations,” he said.

He noted there was evidence that Afghan territory had been used against Pakistan and made clear Islamabad’s sole demand: Afghan soil must not be used for attacks on Pakistan.

The information minister criticised the Taliban for failing to halt terror activities, saying Pakistan had shown extraordinary patience but reserved the right to defend itself. “We will defeat Afghanistan in this proxy war,” he added, asserting Pakistan had overcome much larger foes in the past.

Islamabad-Kabul tensions

The two neighbouring nations are witnessing heightened tensions amid the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

The tensions were escalated when the Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alias Fitna al-Khawarij, resorted to an unprovoked attack on Pakistan on October 12.

The Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to the aggression, killing over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants in a self-defence action.

The military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clashes with the Taliban forces and the terrorists.

Furthermore, the security forces also conducted “precision strikes” in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and the capital Kabul, as well as in the border areas of North and South Waziristan districts, successfully destroying multiple strongholds in response to the aggression.

The two sides had agreed on a temporary ceasefire during the Doha talks on October 19 and to hold further meetings to establish a permanent mechanism to ensure peace and stability.